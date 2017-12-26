Football: Middlesbrough appoint Tony Pulis as new manager to revive EPL promotion drive

(REUTERS) - Middlesbrough have appointed Tony Pulis as manager in a bid to bolster the club's Premier League promotion push, the English Championship club said on Tuesday (Dec 26).

Pulis, 59, replaces Garry Monk, who was sacked by Middlesbrough on Sunday after his team managed only 10 wins in 23 league games.

"We're delighted to appoint Tony as our new manager. His experience and knowledge speaks for itself and he has a tremendous track record," Middlesbrough chairman Steve Gibson said in a statement.

"We're excited by this appointment and by what Tony can bring to this football club. There was strong interest from two other clubs, and we're delighted Tony has decided to join us.

"There's no disguising that 2017 has not been a happy year for any of us, but we've refocused and we're looking forward to the future."

Pulis brings a wealth of experience - having managed Stoke City, Crystal Palace and West Bromwich Albion in the Premier League over the last decade.

He has been out of work since being sacked by West Brom last month following a run of disappointing results that left the club a point above the relegation zone.

"I wanted a challenge - a real challenge - and this reminds me so much of Stoke when I went there with Peter Coates. Steve Gibson is a football man who understands the game. I have great respect for him as a person and an owner," Pulis said.

"I really am looking forward to this. The immediate challenge is finding out about the football club and as a team we have to get as many points as can, as quickly as we can."

Middlesbrough, currently sitting ninth in the second-tier standings after four defeats in their last nine league matches, host Bolton on Tuesday, with Pulis watching the encounter from the stands in the Riverside Stadium.