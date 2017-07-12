Football: Michael Carrick takes over as Manchester United captain from Wayne Rooney

LONDON (AFP) - Michael Carrick has succeeded Wayne Rooney as captain of Manchester United after the club's all-time top goalscorer's move back to Everton.

"It feels great and it is such a huge honour to captain such a great club," Carrick told the club's MUTV on Tuesday.

The 35-year-old added: "It is my 12th year now and I came as a 25-year-old. I never thought I could be here for so long and achieve so much.

"Now, to lead the boys and look after the young boys, to guide them in some ways, it is a nice thing and a real pleasure.

"I came to this club as a footballer and I am now a huge fan. I have grown to love the club over the years and to be in this position is very special for me."

Carrick joined United from Tottenham in 2006 and after Rooney's departure is the longest serving player at Old Trafford.