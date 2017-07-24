Football: Mats Hummels weighs in on Bayern Munich's Champions League drought

SINGAPORE- Bayern Munich centre-back Mats Hummels says that the club "has to do a little better " in order to lift the Uefa Champions League trophy in the upcoming season.

"It's not like we've played a bad Champions League season last year, it was unlucky for us in the game in Munich against Real (Madrid), we had three important players out and you just need this kind of luck sometimes," said Hummels.

"We have a good team but in a competition where there are six or seven world class teams, there's no guarantee to make it to the final. You need to beat at least two world class teams to make it there so it's pretty tough."

The 28-year-old World Cup winner with Germany is in town with his club for the International Champions Cup (ICC) Singapore, where his side will play English Premier League champions Chelsea tomorrow night at the National Stadium.

Re-signed from Bundesliga rivals Borussia Dortmund in 2016 for €35 million (S$55 million), the former Bayern youth product also said "it's possible" that Bayern can break its duck and win the Champions League next season at a meet-and-greet session hosted by T-Systems, a subsidiary of Deutsche Telekom - Bayern's primary sponsor, held at The Arena.

He said: "You have to make it to the quarter finals and moving on requires luck, so many things can happen and I think it's possible, but it's very tough to do."

The German giants are five time European Champions, having won the coveted trophy from 1974-76, 2002 and most recently in 2013, when they beat Hummels' former side Dortmund 2-1, courtesy of an 89th-minute Arjen Robben strike.

Bayern have reached the tournament's semi-final thrice and one quarter-final since 2013.

They are one of only six teams to have won the Champions League on five or more occasions, the others being Real Madrid, Ajax, Milan, Liverpool and Barcelona.