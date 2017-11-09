Football: Marseille owner blames Patrice Evra and fans for attack

PARIS (AFP) - Marseille's American owner Frank McCourt said on Wednesday that Patrice Evra's gongfu kick on a supporter was "unacceptable" but he also pointed the finger at the fans involved.

Evra's future at the French club hangs in the balance after the attack on a fan who he said was abusing him before Marseille's Europa League game against Vitoria Guimaraes in Portugal last week.

"This was unacceptable behaviour, from both the player and the supporters," McCourt told La Provence newspaper.

"It's not something that we can tolerate at Marseille, it's as simple as that.

"It's a very regrettable incident and it is really a pity to see a great player like Patrice pushed to a point where he behaves like that."

Marseille have suspended the 36-year-old former Manchester United and Juventus defender pending a disciplinary hearing.

France coach Didier Deschamps has predicted Evra, the former captain of the national team, will pay a heavy price for the incident, saying it was "something that you just can't do and he knows that".

Marseille fans made their feelings clear, holding up a giant banner before last Sunday's match against Caen saying: "We don't want you in our colours anymore. Evra get lost."