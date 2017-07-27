Football: Many strong contenders in EPL this year, says Marcos Alonso

SINGAPORE - Though many would expect defending champions Chelsea to be the favourites going into the new English Premier League (EPL) season, Blues left-back Marcos Alonso said his team would be just one of many contenders.

"It's hard to say for next season. There are so many teams that can win the league,"said Alonso on Thursday (July 27).

"The two Manchester (City and United) teams, Liverpool, Tottenham and Arsenal are all very strong and we will have to work hard to win the title again."

Alonso was speaking at the launch of the team's new Nike kit for the upcoming season at the Goal@313 store at 313 Somerset.

There, he signed merchandise and posed for photos with fans alongside newly-anointed team captain Gary Cahill, midfielder Willian and new signing centre-back Antonio Rudiger.

The Blues are in town for the International Champions Cup, having lost their first game 3-2 to German giants Bayern Munich on Tuesday.

They play Inter Milan on Saturday before jetting off.

Questions to the players at the kit launch were posed through a moderator, with none from attending media allowed.

Asked what he liked about the team's new kit, Willian examined the jersey he was wearing for a few seconds in bemusement.

Said the Brazilian with a chuckle: "Yeah, Yokohama (the team's main sponsor)... Everything is nice.