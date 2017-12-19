Football: Manuel Lanzini and James Tarkowski face FA retrospective action for diving and violent conduct respectively

(REUTERS) - West Ham's Manuel Lanzini could become the second player to be retrospectively banned for simulation after being charged by the Football Association (FA) for deceiving the match official during Saturday's (Dec 16) Premier League game against Stoke.

The incident, which led to West Ham being awarded a penalty in 18th minute, was reviewed by three-person panel, with all three agreeing Lanzini successfully deceived the match official - which led to the FA charge.

Everton striker Oumar Niasse was banned for two games following a similar incident against Crystal Palace last month.

West Ham and Lanzini must decide whether to accept a two-match ban or contest it, with the deadline to launch an appeal ending on Tuesday.

"I'm going to think about it (appealing)," West Ham manager David Moyes said.

"I'm a bit surprised. The referee was 10 yards (9m) from the ball, nothing was blocking his vision, the defender made a challenge for the ball and didn't get it. So, I think they're going against the referee.

"He (Lanzini) had a brilliant performance on Saturday, he made two assists, so I only said to him after the game about how well he played.

"Let me be clear. I'm the first one who wants to get rid of diving. That's why I'm surprised by this one because nobody can be sure."

Burnley defender James Tarkowski has been charged with violent conduct by the FA after appearing to elbow Brighton and Hove Albion striker Glenn Murray in the ribs in Saturday's 0-0 league draw.

Tarkowski was not punished by referee Chris Kavanagh for the off-the-ball incident inside Burnley's box in the 35th minute, shortly after Murray had missed a penalty following a tangle with the centre-back.

The player has been charged retrospectively by the FA after three former elite match officials reviewed the incident.

Burnley also have until Tuesday to respond and Tarkowski could miss games against Tottenham, Manchester United and Huddersfield if he accepts the charge.