Football: Manchester United oust Real Madrid from top of revenue league; Manchester City in top 5 for first time

LONDON (REUTERS) - Manchester United have deposed Real Madrid as the world's richest football club after revenue grew to a record US$735 million (S$1.05 billion) in 2015-16, according to Deloitte's annual Money League published on Thursday.

The 20-time English champions knocked Madrid off the perch the Spanish club had occupied for 11 years with a return to the Champions League and increased commercial revenue key to their rise.

Real dropped to third behind Barcelona with Bayern Munich fourth and Manchester City into the top five for the first time after a run to the Champions League semi-finals.

Eight of the top 20 (including five of the top 10) revenue generators are from the Premier League, reflecting the greater financial clout England's top-flight clubs enjoy compared with their European counterparts.

Surprise champions Leicester City made the list for the first time in 20th place and Tim Bridge, senior manager at Deloitte, said it is likely every Premier League club will be in the top 30 next year thanks to an eye-watering £5.1 billion (S$8.95 billion) television rights deal that kicked in this season.

Position

(last year's position) Club 2015/16 Revenue (€m) (2014/15 Revenue) 2015/16 Revenue (£m) (2014/15 Revenue) 1 (3) Manchester United 689 (519.5) 515.3 (395.2) 2 (2) FC Barcelona 620.2 (560.8) 463.8 (426.6) 3 (1) Real Madrid 620.1 (577) 463.8 (439) 4 (5) Bayern Munich 592 (474) 442.7 (360.6) 5 (6) Manchester City 524.9 (463.5) 392.6 (352.6) 6 (4) Paris Saint-Germain 520.9 (480.8) 389.6 (365.8) 7 (7) Arsenal 468.5 (435.5) 350.4 (331.3) 8 (8) Chelsea 447.4 (420) 334.6 (319.5) 9 (9) Liverpool 403.8 (391.8) 302 (298.1) 10 (10) Juventus 341.1 (323.9) 255.1 (246.4) 11 (11) Borussia Dortmund 283.9 (280.6) 212.3 (213.5) 12 (12) Tottenham Hotspur 279.7 (257.5) 209.2 (195.9) 13 (16) Atlético de Madrid 228.6 (176.6) 171 (134.4) 14 (13) Schalke 04 224.5 (219.7) 167.9 (167.1) 15 (15) AS Roma 218.2 (179.1) 163.2 (136.3) 16 (14) AC Milan 214.7 (199.1) 160.6 (151.5) 17 (18) FC Zenit St Petersburg 196.5 (167.8) 147 (127.7) 18 (na) West Ham United 192.3 (160.9) 143.8 (122.4) 19 (20) Internazionale 179.2 (164.8) 134 (125.4) 20 (na) Leicester City 172.1 (137.2) 128.7 (104.4)

"The Money League continues to demonstrate the Premier League's financial strength in depth," Bridge, senior manager at Deloitte, said.

"The appearance of Leicester shows that on-pitch success gives any Premier League club a chance of a place in the top 20.

"There is a strong chance that almost all Premier League clubs will be in the top 30 clubs next year."

Only one other Spanish club, Atletico Madrid, made the top 20 while there were three from Germany and four from Italy led by Juventus in 10th place. Paris St Germain, the only French club in the list, dropped to sixth from fourth. Russian club Zenit St Petersburg completed the top 20.

Combined revenues, which excludes player transfer fees, value added tax and other sales-related taxes, of the top 20 clubs went up 12 per cent to €7.4 billion (S$11.24 billion).

United, who have returned to the top for the first time since 2003-04, Barcelona and Real all broke the €600 million revenue barrier in 2015-16 - the first clubs to do so.