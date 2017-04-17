Football: Manchester United offer hope to Spurs with 2-0 win over Chelsea

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho and Chelsea manager Antonio Conte watch from the sidelines.
Manchester United's Ander Herrera celebrates scoring their second goal.
Manchester United's Marcus Rashford (left) celebrates after scoring the first goal.
MANCHESTER (REUTERS) - Manchester United reopened the Premier League title race on Sunday with a 2-0 victory over leaders Chelsea that leaves second-placed Tottenham Hotspur just four points behind.

United manager Jose Mourinho started with top scorer Zlatan Ibrahimovic on the bench but delivered a tactical masterclass against his former club, largely nullifying the threat from Eden Hazard.

Old Trafford erupted in the seventh minute when Ander Herrera won the ball in midfield, possibly by using his hand, and delivered an inch-perfect pass into the path of Marcus Rashford, who outpaced Luiz and fired low into the far corner of the net.

Four minutes after halftime, the normally reliable N'Golo Kante was robbed inside the area by Ashley Young who cleverly laid the ball back to Herrera whose well-struck effort deflected off Kurt Zouma and into the net to make it 2-0.

