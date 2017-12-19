Football: Manchester police make arrest in Raheem Sterling racist abuse case

LONDON (REUTERS) - A man has been arrested over allegations of a hate crime against a player for the English football club, Manchester City, at the club's training ground, police said on Tuesday (Dec 19).

Greater Manchester Police said a 29-year-old man was in custody on suspicion of racially aggravated assault and the incident, involving City forward Raheem Sterling, was being treated as a hate crime.

"Racism will not be tolerated in greater Manchester and has no place in civilised society," Detective Chief Inspector Paul Walker said in a statement. "We take every report incredibly seriously."

Sterling scored twice in City's 4-1 defeat of Tottenham at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday evening. The club has yet to comment.