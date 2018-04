MANCHESTER, England (AFP) - Manchester City were offered the chance to sign Manchester United's Paul Pogba during the January transfer window, according to City manager Pep Guardiola.

"I said no. We don't have the money to buy Pogba because he is so expensive," Guardiola told reporters on Friday (April 6) as he attacked the conduct of agent Mino Raiola.

City will win this season's Premier League title if they beat United at the Etihad on Saturday.

(This story is developing)