Football: Manchester City target Dani Alves joins Paris Saint-Germain on free transfer

Paris St Germain new player Brazilian Dani Alves attends a news conference at Parc des Princes, Paris, France on July 12, 2017.
Paris St Germain new player Brazilian Dani Alves attends a news conference at Parc des Princes, Paris, France on July 12, 2017.PHOTO: REUTERS
LONDON (Reuters) - Dani Alves has completed a surprise move to Paris Saint-Germain, the French club said on Wednesday.

"I am extremely happy to have joined PSG," he said after signing a two-year contract following his release by Juventus.

"The past few years I saw the formidable growth of the club and its place as one of the strong teams in European football. It is exciting to be a part of this grand project," added the 34-year-old full-back.

The Brazilian had seemed likely to link up with his former Barcelona manager Pep Guardiola at Manchester City.

Alves spent four years under Guardiola in Spain, winning the Champions League twice in that time, but a reunion never materialised.

