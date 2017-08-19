Football: Manchester City plan new Jonny Evans bid but Pep Guardiola wary of rising fee

LONDON (THE GUARDIAN) - Manchester City will not be held to ransom over Jonny Evans, with Pep Guardiola having identified other options at centre-back should West Bromwich Albion not agree with their valuation of the Northern Irishman.

City are set to make a renewed bid for Evans after having one in the region of £18 million (S$31.59 million) rejected by the Midlands club .

Tony Pulis made Evans West Brom captain after Darren Fletcher left for Stoke City and the manager is adamant City will have to offer an acceptable fee if he is to be transferred.

At 29, Evans will have little or no sell-on value and, while City recognise it is an inflated market, the club will switch to other options should West Brom demand what they believe is an unrealistic price.

While an offer in the region of £25 million plus add-ons may cause Albion to consider Evans' sale, Guardiola is also insistent that, if his central defence cannot be strengthened, he will still be content.

"We try to do the best squad as possible for the long season," said the City manager. "We are going to see how the market finishes at the end of the window. If we have to stay with the players we have right now we are happy. If someone comes we are happy too."

Evans is keen on the move, which Pulis admitted.