Football: Manchester City by the numbers

LONDON (GUARDIAN/REUTERS/AFP) - Raheem Sterling's late winner on Sunday (Nov 27) gave Manchester City a 2-1 win over Huddersfield Town in the Premier League.

More importantly, it meant City became the first team in 25 years of the Premier League to accumulate 37 points from their opening 13 games.

It was also the first time since April 1995 that City had won an away top-flight fixture after being behind at half-time.

With the Citizens already holding an eight-point lead over their closest challengers Manchester United after 13 games, some are already touting them as shoo-ins for the title come May. Here's why:

Points: 37 (from a possible 39)

Wins: 12, 11 in a row (drawing only with Everton on Aug 21)

Goals scored: 42 (+14 over second-placed Manchester United)

Goals conceded: 8

Biggest wins: 5-0 (Liverpool, Sept 9); 6-0 (Watford, Sept 16), 5-0 (Crystal Palace, Sept 23); 7-2 (Stoke, Oct 14).