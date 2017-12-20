Football: Manchester City agree £3 million deal for Paraguayan starlet Jesus Medina

(GUARDIAN) - Manchester City have reached an agreement with the Paraguayan club Libertad to sign attacking midfielder Jesus Medina for £3 million (S$5.4 million).

The 20-year-old, who has represented Paraguay at Under-17 and Under-20 level and made his debut for the senior side this year, is expected to be sent on loan to Girona or New York City FC. Both clubs are part of the City Football Group stable.

Medina has been tracked by several clubs in Europe but City were able to strike a deal that will see him sign a long-term contract with the Premier League leaders.

The club are keen to sign the best young talents in world football, with Pep Guardiola hoping to give more youngsters a chance in the first team.