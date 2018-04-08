Football: Man United fight back to beat Man City 3-2 and make leaders wait for title

MANCHESTER, United Kingdom (AFP) - Manchester City were made to wait to win the Premier League title as Manchester United stormed back from two goals down to beat their bitter rivals 3-2 on Saturday (April 7).

Pep Guardiola's side would have been crowned champions with a victory at the Etihad Stadium and the leaders were on course after first half goals from Vincent Kompany and Ilkay Gundogan.

But Paul Pogba led United's stunning second half fightback with two goals in two minutes before Chris Smalling volleyed the winner.

City are 13 points clear of second placed United with six games remaining.