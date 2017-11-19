Football: Man City's Stones facing up to six weeks out

LEICESTER, United Kingdom (AFP) - Manchester City centre-back John Stones could be out for up to six weeks after sustaining a hamstring injury during his side's 2-0 win at Leicester City on Saturday (Nov 18).

Stones, who has been in excellent form for City and England, pulled up while chasing the ball in the 28th minute and gave way to Eliaquim Mangala shortly after.

"He will be out for a long time, four to six weeks I think," said City manager Pep Guardiola.

With Nicolas Otamendi suspended, club captain Vincent Kompany had slotted in alongside Stones at centre-back for Guardiola's league leaders.

The injury-prone Kompany, a Belgium international, was making his first league start since August.