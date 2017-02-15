Football: Man City's Jesus out with broken foot

LONDON (AFP) - Manchester City teenage strike sensation Gabriel Jesus has a fractured foot, the Premier League club said Tuesday (Feb 14), amid fears he may miss the rest of the season.

The new Brazilian starlet lasted just 15 minutes before going off injured during City's 2-0 win at Bournemouth on Monday, which saw Pep Guardiola's side climb to second in the Premier League table.

City's statement confirmed a "fractured metatarsal" but did not say for how long Jesus would be sidelined, amid fears the forward could miss the rest of the season.

The 19-year-old has made an immediate impact with City, scoring three goals in four Premier League games since his initial £27 million (S$47.8 million) move from Palmeiras during last month's transfer window.