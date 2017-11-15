Football: Man City's Aguero hospitalised after fainting, say reports

MOSCOW (AFP) - Manchester City forward Sergio Aguero was rushed to a local hospital in Krasnodar after he fainted in Argentina's dressing room during half-time of Tuesday's (Nov 14) friendly with Nigeria, local media reported.

Aguero, who scored the winner in Argentina's 1-0 victory over Russia on Saturday, netted his team's second goal against Nigeria in the 36th minute in Krasnodar before he was replaced at the break.

Sport Express daily reported that Argentina's team doctor took the decision to transport Aguero to hospital as a precaution and to undergo medical tests.

Nigeria battled back from two goals down to beat Argentina 4-2.