Football: Man City on brink of title after sinking Spurs

City's Raheem Sterling (second right) celebrates with team mate Jesus (right) after scoring his side's third goal.
PHOTO: EPA-EFE
LONDON, United Kingdom (AFP) - Manchester City are on the brink of winning the Premier League title after ending their troubled spell with a stylish 3-1 win over Tottenham on Saturday (April 14).

Pep Guardiola's side extended their lead over second placed Manchester United to 16 points thanks to goals from Gabriel Jesus, Ilkay Gundogan and Raheem Sterling at Wembley.

Christian Eriksen had reduced the deficit to 2-1 in the first half, but City will be crowned champions if United lose to bottom of the table West Bromwich Albion on Sunday.

