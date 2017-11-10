Football: Luis Suarez strikes up deal with Tourism Malaysia

THE STAR - Tourism Malaysia announced the signing of a one-year partnership deal with Barcelona striker Luis Suarez on Thursday (Nov 9).

The contract was inked between Tourism Malaysia and Mediapro, the Asian representative for the Uruguayan footballer.

"It is an honour and privilege to be able to work with Malaysia, a culturally diverse country with beautiful beaches, and world-class resorts.

"I am incredibly thrilled and looking forward to embark on this journey to introduce this exotic country to the world, especially its rich culture and heritage to all my fans and make them fans of Malaysia," said Suarez in an official press release.

"We are excited to be working with Suarez who is not only among the world's top-ranking footballers but also a respected community leader," said Tourism and Culture Minister Datuk Seri Mohamed Nazri Aziz.

Nazri added that as Suarez was a hero to millennials and an inspiration to many, he hoped that the deal would shine the limelight on Malaysia as a tropical holiday destination that appeals to the millennial spirit for travel and adventure.

Mediapro Asia managing director Lars Heidenreich said Spain's LaLiga and Tourism Malaysia have been cooperating for a year to make Malaysia LaLiga's official tourist destination in Asia.