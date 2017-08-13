Football: Loan star Hegazi gives West Brom victory

WEST BROMWICH, United Kingdom (AFP) - Egyptian international defender Ahmed Hegazi scored the only goal as West Brom edged Bournemouth 1-0 in their Premier League opener on Saturday (Aug 12).

It was a deserved three points for the Baggies who had a hatful of chances to win by a more convincing scoreline.

Hegazi caught the eye of coach Tony Pulis during the Africa Cup of Nations earlier this year, in which the centre-back helped Egypt to a runners-up finish.

Brought in on a season-long loan from Al Ahly, the 26-year-old settled the match at the Hawthorns after 32 minutes.

He was first to a free-kick from Chris Brunt and powered his header past Amir Begovic in the Bournemouth goal.

The win ended a run of four successive home losses for West Brom, which dented their campaign late last season.

In truth, they could have had more goals with Matt Phillips, Jay Rodriguez and Claudio Yacob all going close, as did substitute Salmon Rondon who blazed a late shot over the crossbar.

Bournemouth's Nathan Ake had his team's best chance in the second half but only managed to head straight at goalkeeper Ben Foster.

Even the second-half introduction of veteran England striker Jermain Defoe failed to lift Bournemouth.