Football: Liverpool turn down €125 million bid for Philippe Coutinho, Barcelona's third

(REUTERS) - Liverpool have rejected a third bid from Barcelona for playmaker Philippe Coutinho, sources said on Friday.

Reports in British media put the latest bid at €125 million (S$200 million), as the Spanish club continue to seek a replacement for Coutinho's Brazil team-mate Neymar, who they sold to Paris Saint-Germain for a world record €222 million earlier this month.

Reds manager Jurgen Klopp has previously insisted that the 25-year-old would not be sold, although last weekend, he said that if Liverpool's owners decided to accept a bid, there was nothing he could do about it.

Coutinho will miss Saturday's match at home to Crystal Palace because he still has a back injury, Klopp told reporters on Thursday.