Football: Liverpool skipper Jordan Henderson to miss Boxing Day clash with hamstring injury, Bournemouth's Jermain Defoe fractures ankle

(REUTERS) - Liverpool midfielder Jordan Henderson will miss Tuesday's (Dec 26) Premier League game against Swansea due to a hamstring injury, manager Jurgen Klopp has said.

Henderson, 27, was replaced by James Milner in the early stages of Friday's 3-3 draw with Arsenal and Klopp is concerned that the England international could be ruled out for a chunk of Liverpool's busy festive season schedule.

"The problem is that Hendo will not feature for sure, he is out," Klopp told the club's website. (www.liverpoolfc.com)

Bournemouth striker Jermain Defoe has been ruled out for eight to 10 weeks with a fracture of his right ankle, the Premier League club have said.

Defoe, who has three goals in 15 league appearances this season, sustained the injury in Wednesday's defeat by Chelsea in the League Cup quarter-finals.

"The 35-year-old sustained the injury in a tackle in the opening minutes of the tie at Stamford Bridge... Defoe is expected to be sidelined for around eight to 10 weeks," Bournemouth said on their website. (www.afcb.co.uk)

A 0-4 loss to league leaders Manchester City on Saturday dropped Bournemouth into the bottom three. They face fellow strugglers West Ham on Tuesday.