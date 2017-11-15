Football: Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp admitted to hospital, misses training

LONDON (REUTERS) - Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp went to hospital after feeling unwell and missed Wednesday's (Nov 15) training session, the Premier League club said.

"Jurgen Klopp has attended a hospital appointment today as a precautionary measure, after feeling ill," the club said in a statement.

"He is being assessed by doctors and will be absent from training on Wednesday as a result."

No details were given about Klopp's illness but the club confirmed the 50-year-old German is expected to be released on Wednesday evening and may require further check-ups. Liverpool host Southampton in the Premier League on Saturday (Nov 18).

