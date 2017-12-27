Football: Liverpool full-back Jon Flanagan to face assault charge

(REUTERS) - Liverpool full-back Jon Flanagan was charged with assault on Wednesday (Dec 27) following an incident in the city centre last Friday, British police said.

The 24-year-old English defender was questioned by the police after being arrested in the early hours of Dec 22.

A police spokesman told Sky Sports that Flanagan had been charged with "common assault" following an incident in Liverpool's city centre at around 3.20am on Dec 22.

He was released on conditional bail ahead of an appearance in a magistrates' court on Jan 2.

"The club has been made aware of an alleged incident involving a member of the first-team playing squad. We will be making no further comment on the matter while the process is ongoing with the relevant authorities," Liverpool's spokesman told Reuters.