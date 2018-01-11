Football: Fifa 'Live Your Goals' festival for girls this weekend to feature football matches, fun drills

SINGAPORE - The first Fifa "Live Your Goals" festivals will be taking place this weekend, the Football Association of Singapore (FAS) announced in a press release on Thursday (Jan 11).

Held quarterly, the festivals will feature small-sided matches and fun drills, and are free and open to the public.

They will be held at Queensway Secondary School on Saturday from 3pm to 4.30pm, and Bowen Secondary School on Sunday from 8am to 9.30am.

Weekly football sessions will be offered at the two schools on weekends, and are open to girls aged five to 15. Interested parties may register for the weekly sessions on-site.

Said FAS grassroots and women's football general manager Julie Teo: "The Fifa 'Live Your Goals' programme was first launched in Singapore in May 2016 to encourage more girls and women to try out the sport.

"Since then, we have seen a rise in participation from girls at our Fifa 'Live Your Goals' festivals and weekly sessions.

"We hope that the festivals will continue to be a starting point for girls to be introduced to football and would like to encourage families to join us for some footballing fun this weekend."

For more information, e-mail women_football@fas.org.sg.