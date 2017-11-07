Football: Lions skipper Shahril Ishak, goalie Izwan Mahbud not included in Lions squad to face Lebanon

SINGAPORE - The Football Association of Singapore (FAS) announced a 25-strong squad on Tuesday (Nov 7), which will face Lebanon in an international friendly at the National Stadium on Thursday (Nov 9).

Among the notable absentees from the current call-up are national skipper and forward Shahril Ishak and goalkeeper Izwan Mabhud, both of whom have been used only sparingly by coach V. Sundram Moorthy since he took over the reins in May 2016.

Other than the duo, defenders Ho Wai Loon and Rusyaidi Salime, who travelled to Qatar and Turkmenistan with the Lions last month, were also dropped.

Sundram, 52, has recalled the likes of Nazrul Nazari, Safirul Sulaiman, M. Anumanthan and Shawal Anuar, and brought in uncapped Garena Young Lions forward Hami Syahin into his team.

Following the friendly match on Thursday, two players will be cut from the squad for Singapore's Asian Football Confederation Asian Cup Qualifiers Group E match against Bahrain at the National Stadium on Nov 14.

Tickets for both matches are available online at www.sportshubtix.com.sg, at the Singapore Indoor Stadium box office and SingPost outlets.

The squad: Hassan Sunny, Syazwan Buhari, Zaiful Nizam, Daniel Bennett, Irfan Fandi, Madhu Mohana, Faritz Hameed, Mustafic Fahrudin, Nazrul Nazari, Emmeric Ong, Safirul Sulaiman, Shannon Stephen, M Anumanthan, Hariss Harun, Hafiz Sujad, Zulfahmi Arifin, Faris Ramli, Izzdin Shafiq, Safuwan Baharudin, Yasir Hanapi, Shawal Anuar, Shahdan Sulaiman, Hami Syahin, Ikhsan Fandi, Khairul Amri