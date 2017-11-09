Football: Lions go one year without win after 1-0 friendly loss to Lebanon at National Stadium

SINGAPORE - The Singapore national football team were beaten 1-0 in a friendly by Lebanon on Thursday evening (Nov 9) at the National Stadium.

With the Lions' next fixture being an Asian Cup qualifier against Bahrain on Tuesday (Nov 14) at Kallang, this meant that V. Sundram Moorthy's men have gone a full calendar year without victory.

The Lions last tasted victory in a 1-0 friendly win over Cambodia on Nov 13 last year. Then, midfielder Yasir Hanapi scored the winning goal at Bishan Stadium.

Lebanon skipper Ali Hamam opened the scoring in the 18th minute when he was picked out by midfielder Nader Matar's pass. The right-back calmly switched to his left foot to place his shot into the bottom corner of the goal.

The Lions tried to rally but found the visitors' defence tough to penetrate. Attacking midfielder Shawal Anuar set up Safuwan Baharudin for a shooting chance in the 38th minute but the centre-forward dragged his shot wide. And in the 65th minute, midfielder Shahdan Sulaiman hammered a piledriver from 25 metres out, only to see the shot sail over the bar.

The game against Lebanon is a warm-up for next Tuesday's Asian Cup qualifier against Bahrain.

After four matches, the Lions are bottom of their Group E qualifying group with two points. Bahrain lead the standings with seven points, ahead of Turkmenistan on goal difference while Chinese Taipei are third with six points.