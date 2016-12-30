Football: Lionesses to face UAE in two friendlies at Jalan Besar next month

SINGAPORE - The national women's football team will face the United Arab Emirates (UAE) in two friendly matches at the Jalan Besar Stadium next month.

A Singapore selection line-up will face the Middle East side on Jan 4 before the Lionesses host the visitors on Jan 7. Entry to both games are free.

The UAE will be in town from Jan 2 for a week-long training camp. They and Singapore are preparing for the AFC Women's Asian Cup 2018 Qualifiers held in April.

Singapore's head coach Yeong Sheau Shyan said in a media release on Friday (Dec 30): "Our Lionesses may be young with an average age of 22.6 years, but they are looking forward to taking on tough challenges like this, which will go a long way in preparing them for the upcoming Asean Football Federation Women's Championship 2017 in March."

The Singapore squad:

Goalkeeper

Pamela Kong, Noor Kusumawati, Shahira Sulaiman

Defender

Deborah Chin, Darvina Halini Deniyal, Divyashree Bala Krishnan, Hamizah Abdul Talib, Emilia Natasha, Izyani Noorghani, Angelyn Pang, Rosnani Azman, Suria Priya Varatharaja, Charmaine Lim

Midfielder

Joey Cheng, Angeline Chua, Stephanie Gigette Dominguez, Ernie Sulastri Sontaril, Ho Hui Xin, Lim Li Xian, Adriana Zukiflee, Faradila Rafidi, Farhanah Ruhaizat, Izzati Rosni, Shaahidah Zulkifli, Erma Ellyana Mawi, Chris Yip-Au, Sitianiwati Rosielin

Forward

Azureen Abdul Rahman, Raudhah Kamis, Fatin Shukran, Priscilla Tan, Wang Zhen Zhu