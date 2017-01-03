Football: Lim Chin to step down as S-League CEO on March 31

SINGAPORE - Lim Chin, the S-League's chief executive officer, will be stepping down on March 31, the Football Association of Singapore (FAS) announced on Tuesday (Jan 3).

Kok Wai Leong, S-League's director of operations, will oversee the operations of the league.

Lim was appointed CEO in January 2012.

He said in a statement: "After helming the S-League for the past five years, I have decided that it is the right time for me to pursue other interests and opportunities."

Lim Kia Tong, the FAS' interim president, said: "Both parties have been in discussions for some time and while we are disappointed to lose a diligent servant of the game, we understand his decision to pursue other opportunities. We would like to thank him for his contributions to the S-League and we wish him all the best for the future."

"We have requested that (Lim Chin) continue in his role until March 31 to oversee the kick-off of the new league season and he has agreed to do so."