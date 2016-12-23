Football: Leipzig learn 'lesson' in Bayern masterclass

BERLIN • Ralph Hasenhuttl admitted 10-man RB Leipzig had been taught a tough "lesson" as leaders Bayern Munich handed out a 3-0 hammering to their nearest Bundesliga rivals on Wednesday.

Bayern coach Carlo Ancelotti hailed a "perfect" opening 30 minutes in which Thiago Alcantara and Xabi Alonso scored early goals before Leipzig winger Emil Forsberg was shown a red card for a dangerous tackle.

Leipzig goalkeeper Peter Gulacsi then compounded his team's problems by fouling Douglas Costa to concede a penalty which Robert Lewandowski converted on 45 minutes to make it 3-0.

The result left Bayern three points clear of their battered opponents at the top of the German league table heading into the winter break.

"That was a lesson, it was a top show from Bayern," admitted Leipzig coach Hasenhuttl. "Our system only works when everyone is in sync and we had a few players who weren't 100 per cent fit."

Before the Munich showdown, Leipzig had kept Bayern off top spot for three weeks at the start of the month and the two teams have been in a neck-and-neck battle since.

But Ancelotti's side dominated and shut Leipzig out after the break as they used their 75 per cent possession to dish out a masterclass to their young rivals.

"We were very aggressive and quickly established control," said Bayern's Italian coach. "Everything was in tune - the pace and the gameplay, which gives us self-confidence, but we must still improve."

Bayern captain Philipp Lahm said his team had wanted to prove a point to their Bundesliga rivals.

"All of Germany had an eye on this game. It was a duel between two teams who wanted to prove themselves," he said.

"We wanted to throw down a marker before the winter break, which we managed to achieve."

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE