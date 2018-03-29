Football: Leicester striker Iheanacho suffers broken hand

Leicester City's Nigerian striker Kelechi Iheanacho.
Leicester City's Nigerian striker Kelechi Iheanacho.PHOTO: AFP
Published
10 min ago

LEICESTER, England (REUTERS) - Leicester City forward Kelechi Iheanacho missed Nigeria's 2-0 defeat by Serbia after breaking a bone in his hand before the friendly on Tuesday (March 27), national team coach Gernot Rohr said.

Iheanacho is set to be assessed by Leicester's medical team ahead of Saturday's Premier League trip to Brighton and Hove Albion.

"Unfortunately, we have one broken hand," Nigeria boss Rohr said before Tuesday's game. "This player cannot play. He has fractured the first metacarpal. This is Kelechi Iheanacho."

Iheanacho moved to Leicester from Manchester City after signing a five-year contract in the close season.

The 21-year-old has struggled to cement his place in the team and has one goal from 15 league appearances this campaign.

