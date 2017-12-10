Football: Leicester fight back to beat Newcastle 3-2 away

NEWCASTLE, England (REUTERS) - Leicester City stretched their unbeaten away run in the Premier League to six games after an 86th-minute own goal by Ayoze Perez gave them a 3-2 win at Newcastle United in a pulsating clash on Saturday (Dec 9).

Newcastle, who have now taken only one point from their last seven games, took an early lead through Spanish forward Joselu before goals from Riyad Mahrez and Demarai Gray turned the action-packed contest on its head.

Mahrez equalised with a fine shot from 25 metres and Gray volley into the top corner from 15 metres on the hour after he was superbly teed up by Marc Albrighton.

Dwight Gayle levelled in the 73rd minute but Perez spoiled Newcastle's 125th anniversary, poking a clearance past his own goalkeeper Karl Darlow as he tried to thwart Leicester substitute Shinji Okazaki from scoring.