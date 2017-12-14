Football: Laos club excluded from AFC Cup for match-fixing

(REUTERS) - Lao Toyota FC will not be eligible to participate in the 2018 AFC Cup because of the Laos club's previous involvement in match-fixing, Asian football's governing body said on Thursday (Dec 14).

The Asian Football Confederation said the club was involved in match-fixing during the 2015 and 2016 AFC Cup seasons.

"Meeting yesterday, the AFC Entry Control Body (ECB) declared Lao Toyota Football Club ineligible to take part in the 2018 AFC Cup," the continental governing body said in a statement.

"The ECB established that the club was directly and/or indirectly involved in activities aimed at arranging or influencing the outcome of matches during the 2015 and 2016 AFC Cup seasons."

Earlier this year, the AFC banned 22 players and officials from Laos and Cambodia for life for their involvement in match-fixing.

The AFC Cup is a second-tier competition between clubs from developing nations within the continent.