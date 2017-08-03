Football: Kylian Mbappe requests for Monaco move with Barcelona keen on his services

Monaco's Kylian Mbappe arrives for training on July 31, 2017.
Monaco's Kylian Mbappe arrives for training on July 31, 2017.
PARIS (REUTERS) - France striker Kylian Mbappe has asked to leave French Ligue 1 champions Monaco, with Barcelona named among several big European clubs interested in signing him, French sports daily L'Equipe reported on its website.

The 18-year-old shone for Monaco as they claimed the French league title and reached the semi-finals of the Champions League last season, but the forward wants to leave the club "very soon," L'Equipe said in the report.

Monaco recently said it was hopeful that the teenager valued at €180 million (S$289.9 million) would agree to a new contract.

With Brazilian forward Neymar on the verge of a record-breaking move from Barcelona to Paris Saint-Germain, according to the player's agent, Mbappe would represent an ideal replacement at the Catalan club should that transfer go ahead.

Monaco did not immediately respond to an e-mail requesting comment.

