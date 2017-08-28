Football: Kylian Mbappe on verge of joining PSG from Monaco for reported fee of €180 million

PARIS (AFP) - Paris Saint-Germain have agreed a deal to sign teenage sensation Kylian Mbappe from Monaco, French media reported on Sunday.

Radio stations France Info and RMC reported that PSG had agreed to pay €180 million (S$291.17 million) including bonuses for the French international striker.

That would make him the second most expensive transfer in football history behind Neymar, who joined PSG from Barcelona for €222 million earlier this month.

Despite the reports, Mbappe - who had also been wanted by Real Madrid - was named on the Monaco bench for Sunday night's Ligue 1 meeting with Marseille. However, he played no part in the principality side's 6-1 win and refused to speak to the touchline reporter from French television station Canal Plus as he made his way off the field at the end of the game.

According to sports daily L'Equipe, Paris will initially sign Mbappe, 18, on loan before making the move permanent.

"Monaco and PSG on Sunday reached an agreement for a loan deal for Kylian Mbappe to the Parisian club with an option to buy for €180 million," said L'Equipe, adding that Mbappe would undergo a medical check by Monday (Aug 28) morning.

Mbappe will fly to Paris on Monday as he joins up with the France squad ahead of Thursday's World Cup qualifier against the Netherlands at the Stade de France.

But with France coach Didier Deschamps having insisted when he named his squad last week that Mbappe would not be allowed to leave the national team training camp to complete a transfer, the deal will need to be pushed through on Monday. "He knows full well my position. The players who arrive on Monday will stay and will be with us for the two matches," said Deschamps.

The France squad will get together at Clairefontaine, around 50km south of Paris, to prepare for the game against the Netherlands and next Sunday's meeting with Luxembourg.

A loan deal would help PSG get around Uefa's Financial Fair Play (FFP) rules, with many wondering how the Qatar-owned club can avoid sanctions from European football's governing body considering the investment already made on Neymar.

FFP rules currently stipulate that clubs cannot post losses of more than €30 million over the three-year period to 2018. Among the sanctions risked by PSG if they are found to have broken those rules is a ban from the Champions League.

Mbappe burst onto the scene in the second half of last season and scored 15 goals in 29 appearances in Monaco's run to the French title. He netted 26 times in 44 matches in all competitions last season, scoring against Manchester City, Borussia Dortmund and Juventus in the Champions League.

Mbappe made his full international debut for France in March and has so far won four caps.

PSG now want him to team up with Neymar and Edinson Cavani in their attack as they look to wrest the title back from Monaco and land the Champions League, something that has so far proven to be beyond them.

Mbappe, who was born in Bondy in the northern suburbs of Paris, was compared to a young Thierry Henry as he first broke into the Monaco side in December 2015, just before his 17th birthday.