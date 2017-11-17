Football: Klopp fighting fit after health checks

LONDON (AFP) - Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp feels "really good" despite having been admitted to hospital after feeling unwell earlier this week, he said on Friday (Nov 17).

Klopp underwent checks before being discharged on Wednesday and returning to work on Thursday. He is set to be in the dug-out when Liverpool host Southampton on Saturday.

It was the German's second visit to a British hospital following an operation to have his appendix removed in February last year.

"I feel really good," Klopp told a press conference at Liverpool's Melwood training ground.

"I am 50 now. Maybe I need to get used to it, but I've been twice already in a British hospital. The NHS (National Health Service) is not as bad as you think. I am not ill, which is kind of good news."

Klopp said that he had not enjoyed the fuss his celebrity caused in the hospital.

"It was not a marketing thing," he said. "I had people shouting, 'Klopp is in hospital, did you see him?'"

Liverpool are fifth in the Premier League, 12 points below leaders Manchester City, ahead of Southampton's visit to Anfield.