Football: Klopp bemoans lack of luck after Chelsea draw

LIVERPOOL (AFP) - Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp bemoaned his side's lack of luck as Chelsea scored a fluke late goal to earn a share of the points at Anfield on Saturday (Nov 25).

Looking to bounce back from the trauma of letting a 3-0 lead slip in their 3-3 draw at Sevilla in the Champions League, Liverpool went ahead in the 65th minute through former Chelsea man Mohamed Salah.

But with Klopp's side heading for their first win over a major rival of the campaign, substitute Willian lobbed Simon Mignolet with an overhit cross in the 85th-minute to earn Antonio Conte's champions a 1-1 draw.

"I think I need a little bit of time to be happy," said Klopp.

"I'm happy about the performance, how we took the game. It's a little bit more difficult when Chelsea played with eight defenders more or less.

"After a week like this (long trips away in the Champions League) we have both had, it was one of the better draws I've seen in my life.

"You need a bit of luck and we didn't have it again. We wanted to change the system before the equaliser and the referee didn't allow us."

Chelsea boss Antonio Conte said he was pleased with his players' fighting spirit.

"I must be honest and be disappointed, but today we put in a good performance in the first half, we were always solid with the ball and in the second created a lot of chances," he said.

"I saw a good reaction from my players despite long travel and little rest for them, but they would not accept defeat. We created chances for a second goal, and it's not simple to play at Anfield. We tried to fight and tried to win."

Chelsea captain Gary Cahill said the result would please Premier League leaders Manchester City.

"If we were in their shoes we'd be delighted with that," he said.

"But we have some good games coming up and clearly this is a difficult place to come. It was important we didn't lose today."