Football: Kenedy sent back to England from Chelsea's Asia tour after offensive tweets

SINGAPORE - Chelsea winger Kenedy is facing an uncertain future with the English Premier League champions after being sent back to England following the footballer's inappropriate posts on social media in Beijing.

British media reported on Tuesday (July 25) that the 21-year-old had left Singapore, where the Blues are to play Bayern Munich and Inter Milan in the International Champions Cup, and will play no further part in his team's Asia tour.

The Brazilian had angered Chinese fans last Friday with his social media posts mocking a Chinese security guard who was snapped dozing off and another post laughing at the Chinese that had profanities. The posts were subsequently removed.

The embarrassing episode meant that Chelsea had to issue a public apology to the Chinese fans, who booed Kenedy during last Saturday's 3-0 friendly win over Arsenal in Beijing's Bird's Nest Stadium. The club also said that it had "strongly reprimanded and disciplined" the player.