Football: Juventus sign Fiorentina forward Federico Bernardeschi in €40m deal

ITALY (REUTERS) - Juventus have signed promising Fiorentina forward Federico Bernardeschi on a five-year deal for €40 million (S$63 million), the Italian Serie A champions announced on Monday.

The 23-year-old joins Juventus having spent three years in Florence, scoring 11 league goals last season, the youngest player to do so, and collecting nine caps for Italy.

Bernardeschi was described by Juventus on their official website (www.juventus.com) as one of Europe's "most promising attacking talents".

"A new era is about to begin in Turin and Federico Bernardeschi is set to be a key part of it," the statement said.

He is the most expensive transfer for Massimiliano Allegri's side in this post-season transfer window, as they look to build a side capable of winning a record seventh successive league title.