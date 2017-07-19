Football: Juventus sign Arsenal goalkeeper Szczesny on four-year deal

ROME (REUTERS) - Juventus have signed Arsenal goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny on a four-year contract for €12.2 million (S$19.2 million), the Italian champions said in a statement on Wednesday.

The Poland international, capped 29 times, spent the last two years on loan at Italian Serie A rivals AS Roma, making 38 league appearances last season.

The 27-year-old finished the campaign with the most clean sheets in the league, 14, one ahead of Gianluigi Buffon, Juventus' first-choice goalkeeper for the last 16 years.

"Every player that comes at Juventus becomes better, every player that comes wins trophies," Szczesny said in a news conference.

Juventus said on their website (www.juventus.com) that the fee for the Pole may increase by €3.1 million if certain conditions are achieved over the course of the four-year deal.

Buffon, capped a record 169 times by Italy, renewed a contract with Juventus until 2018 last year and said that he is planning to retire after the 2018 World Cup.