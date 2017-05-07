Football: Juventus defender Mehdi Benatia in live TV racism storm

Milan (AFP) - Italian football has been hit by a second racist storm inside a week after Juventus defender Mehdi Benatia was insulted live on air during a post-match television interview with Italian state broadcaster Rai.

Benatia, a Morocco international, was being interviewed following a 1-1 Serie A draw at home with city rivals Torino when it was cut embarrassingly short by what seemed like a studio technician's gaffe.

As he was speaking to studio presenters about Juventus, Benatia heard a voice over his radio earpiece say: "What are you saying, shitty Moroccan?"

The 30-year-old, who had been answering a question about Juventus winning their sixth consecutive Serie A title, stopped mid-sentence and said: "Who said that? What stupid person is speaking?"

Presenters also heard the remark, but tried to brush it off, telling Benatia: "It seems there are some technical problems. No one here has been heard making any insults."

A visibly angry Benatia wiped his brow as presenters thanked him for his time before bringing the interview to an abrupt end.

It is thought the remark came from a careless studio technician who had left a microphone on, but it put racism firmly back in the spotlight a week after the controversy surrounding Ghana's Sulley Muntari.

Pescara midfielder Muntari said on Saturday he felt "treated like a criminal" after being sanctioned for walking off the pitch during a 1-0 loss at Cagliari last week where he fell victim to racial abuse.

He was booked by the referee for complaining about the abuse and then shown a red card for walking off the pitch in the final minutes.

After he personally appealed to league bosses, his ban was rescinded on Saturday when he said: "I was being treated like a criminal. How could I be punished when I was the victim of racism?"