Football: Jurgen Klopp unperturbed by Liverpool's lack of transfer activity even as EPL rivals splash the cash

HONG KONG - Jurgen Klopp has insisted that he is not too worried by Liverpool's relative lack of activity in the current transfer market, saying that he has "no intention to be spectacular in the transfer season".

So far, the Reds have made just two first-team signings: forward Dominic Solanke arrived on free transfer from Chelsea, while Mohamed Salah was a club-record £36.9 million (S$66.14 million) signing from Italian Serie A side AS Roma.

Meanwhile, their English Premier League (EPL) title rivals - Manchester United and Manchester City, for instance - have splashed the cash to secure big-name signings, with some managers claiming that they need to spend even more.

Even Liverpool's city rivals Everton have splurged this off-season, spending nearly €100 million (S$157 million) on the likes of Jordon Pickford, Davy Klaassen and Wayne Rooney.

However, Reds manager Klopp remains calm over the club's quiet off-season, as he prepares a 25-man squad to take part in the Premier League Asia Trophy pre-season tournament in Hong Kong, together with fellow EPL clubs Crystal Palace, Leicester City and West Bromwich Albion.

"If you see our main challengers, yes they have signed players, but they've also lost some of their own players," the German said. "We have largely kept our squad intact, so now it's a case of being patient. Sometimes, good things happen when you wait and develop the players.

"At Liverpool, we are prepared to do that."

Liverpool begin their 2017-18 English Premier League season away to Watford on Aug 12. In addition, they will also begin their first Champions League campaign since the 2014-15 season with a third-round qualifier next month.