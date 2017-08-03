Football: Jurgen Klopp slams Uefa for paying lip service to Financial Fair Play ahead of impending Neymar move

(REUTERS) - Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp criticised the impending world-record deal that will take Barcelona forward Neymar to Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and questioned the effectiveness of Uefa's Financial Fair Play (FFP) rules, which stipulate that a club's wage bill must not exceed 70 per cent of its revenue.

News of the blockbuster €222 million (S$357.7 million) transfer that will smash the existing transfer mark broke on Wednesday when Barcelona confirmed they had given the Brazilian permission to speak to the French Ligue 1 club, who are prepared to trigger his release clause.

"There are clubs that can pay fees like that - Manchester City and PSG. Everyone knows that," Klopp told reporters in Munich on Wednesday.

City are owned by United Arab Emirates billionaire Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, while PSG were taken over in 2012 by Qatar Sports Investments, an arm of Qatar's sovereign wealth fund.

"I thought fair play was made so that situations like that can't happen. That's more of a suggestion than a real rule. I don't understand that. I don't know how it happens," Klopp added.

Uefa told Reuters on Wednesday that no complaint had been received about PSG, adding that it would not block any potential deal in advance.