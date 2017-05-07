Football: James Milner takes blame for Liverpool stalemate

London (AFP) - James Milner accepted the blame for Liverpool's damaging 0-0 draw against Southampton after his penalty was saved by Fraser Forster.

Milner saw his second half spot-kick superbly saved by Forster, who plunged to his right to keep out the Liverpool defender's strike.

It was Milner's first penalty miss since 2009 and Liverpool were unable to make amends as Jurgen Klopp's side wasted a chance to consolidate their place in the Premier League's top four.

"It's very frustrating. Obviously the penalty is my fault and the fact we didn't get three points is definitely my fault. I have to live with that," Milner said.

"Fraser is a top keeper but you have to take those chances."

Liverpool moved above Manchester City into third place, but fifth-placed Manchester United remain in with a chance of catching them.