Football: Jakupovic heroics secure Hull draw at Southampton

Hull City's Eldin Jakupovic celebrates saving a penalty with Hull's Sam Clucas.
Hull City's Eldin Jakupovic celebrates saving a penalty with Hull's Sam Clucas.PHOTO: REUTERS
Published
1 hour ago

LONDON (REUTERS) - Relegation-threatened Hull City earned their first point on the road in six games after goalkeeper Eldin Jakupovic saved a late penalty in a goalless draw at Southampton on Saturday (April 29).

Southampton's Dusan Tadic failed to convert from the spot in the 91st minute after Hull midfielder Alfred N'Diaye committed a foul during a corner.

The visitors came close to break the deadlock in the first half at St Mary's with winger Kamil Grosicki's freekick hitting the post before testing goalkeeper Fraser Forster with a long range effort.

Hull, in 17th place and three points clear of the drop zone, held on to a draw with a tight defensive display despite substitutes Shane Long and Josh Sims doing their best to snatch at late win for Southampton.

Topics: 

BrandInsider

Sponsored Content

Lower iron levels can affect productivity at work
Almost edible deodorant? Katfood advocates the power of natural skincare
Read the latest ST Specials and Supplements right here!

Shopping