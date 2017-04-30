Football: Jakupovic heroics secure Hull draw at Southampton

LONDON (REUTERS) - Relegation-threatened Hull City earned their first point on the road in six games after goalkeeper Eldin Jakupovic saved a late penalty in a goalless draw at Southampton on Saturday (April 29).

Southampton's Dusan Tadic failed to convert from the spot in the 91st minute after Hull midfielder Alfred N'Diaye committed a foul during a corner.

The visitors came close to break the deadlock in the first half at St Mary's with winger Kamil Grosicki's freekick hitting the post before testing goalkeeper Fraser Forster with a long range effort.

Hull, in 17th place and three points clear of the drop zone, held on to a draw with a tight defensive display despite substitutes Shane Long and Josh Sims doing their best to snatch at late win for Southampton.