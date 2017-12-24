Football: Jack Wilshere wants to be a permanent fixture in Arsenal's starting XI

(REUTERS) - Arsenal midfielder Jack Wilshere is targeting a regular spot in the starting line-up for Premier League games following his solid performance in Friday's (Dec 22) 3-3 draw with Liverpool, the England international has said.

The 25-year-old, who has started all but one of Arsenal's Europa League fixtures so far, marked his third consecutive league start of the season against the Merseyside club after five previous appearances as a substitute.

"I feel good and I have said for ages that I want to be playing in the Premier League," Wilshere told British media.

"I've played a lot of games in the Europa League and built my fitness up.

"I was patient, we've now got a few injuries and I've managed to get a few games in, but I am happy and I want to stay in the team now.

"It's a busy schedule over Christmas. There are a lot of games where we are going to need all of the squad so I am happy."

Wilshere's current contract with the Gunners expires at the end of the season.

The draw at the Emirates left Arsenal in sixth position, behind Tottenham on goal difference, ahead of Thursday's trip to 16th-placed Crystal Palace.