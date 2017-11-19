Football: Inter Milan takeover distinct from AC Milan buyout, says Massimo Moratti

SINGAPORE - Former Inter Milan owner Massimo Moratti has urged the public not to compare the takeover of Inter with city rivals AC Milan.

"There is absolutely no similarity between my share sale to (Inter chairman) Erick Thohir and the one in AC Milan, both of which have different characters", Moratti said.

The sale process in October 2013 left Moratti with a 30 per cent stake in Inter with the remaining 70 per cent then owned by the Indonesian businessman, Italian Serie A's first foreign club president.

In mid-2016, Inter announced that China's Suning Group under owner Zhang Jindong would acquire a majority stake in the club.

According to Thohir, a club as big as Inter required business partners like Suning to strengthen its five-year global business strategy which was first laid out when he bought over its shares.

As the largest retail group in China, they have been working with Inter to improve the club's branding and revenue streams in terms of merchandising, licensing and content.

Suning currently own 68 per cent of Inter shares while Thohir owns 32 per cent.