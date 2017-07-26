Football: Inter Milan hold first training session in Singapore

SINGAPORE - Inter Milan, in Singapore for the International Champions Cup, held their first training session at Bishan Stadium on Wednesday morning (26 July).

The squad arrived at 10am and got to work immediately, doing some passing drills while waiting for new manager Luciano Spalletti who arrived shortly after in a separate vehicle.

After warming up, the squad split up into two teams and played a mini game much to the delight of the fans in attendance which included the national youth team players and coaches.

Speaking on the sidelines of the session, new boy Milan Skriniar said he was delighted to join Inter.

"It's been very well. Inter's a great team and of course every team member has been very welcoming to me and so far it's been a great experience," said the 22-year-old defender,who signed from Serie A outfit Sampdoria earlier this month.

Spalletti is also a new face at the club, only taking over the reins last month after vacating his post at rivals Roma.

The 58-year-old Italian admits its early days but stated his objective of returning Inter to its glory days.

"The bare minimum is to get back to the Champions league," he said.

Inter open their ICC Singapore campaign against German champions Bayern Munich on Thursday. They then play English champions Chelsea on Saturday. Both matches are at the National Stadium.

Bayern beat Chelsea 3-2 before more than 48,000 fans on Tuesday night in the opening match of the pre-season friendly.