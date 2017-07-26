Football: Inter Milan duo brew up a storm at Amoy Street Food Centre

SINGAPORE - Coffee Break's tiny stall cubicle in Amoy Street Food Centre was a stark contrast from the bars and cafes Inter Milan players Tommaso Berni and Federico Valietti are accustomed to back in Milan.

Still, the duo went a step further than just tasting local coffee on Wednesday, and gamely took up the challenge of making their own coffee - Singaporean style.

Coffee Break's third-generation owner Jack Sai gave them a tutorial on making Kopi-O after discerning the players' coffee preferences, both of which fell in the dark and strong category.

Berni and Valietti had a fun time making their Kopi-O, and their cuppas went down well with their Italian entourage, with most nodding in approval.

"It's completely different. In Italy we usually take espresso which is short and strong but this is longer. It has a great taste and nice smell. I really like it," raved Berni.

The players then tried their hand at replicating the earlier demonstration, complete with the traditional finish of pulling the coffee.

Sai was impressed with the duo's aptitude in coffee making and rated their cuppas a respectable 3.8 out of 5.

"I guess coming from a coffee country like theirs, they were very serious in learning the traditional way. They are really good students," said the 38-year-old.

Berni thoroughly enjoyed the experience, describing it as eye-opening.

The 34-year-old goalkeeper said: "I really must thank (Jack) for giving me this chance. I really enjoy going around to see different cultures."